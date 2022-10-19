Damian Lillard is easily one of the best point guards in the entire NBA. He is someone who has made great strides on the court, and he has amassed a huge fanbase that looks up to him and his achievements.

Over the past few years, Dame has worked with the likes of Adidas on his signature sneaker line. This line has been incredibly successful for the three-stripes brand, and over the years, Dame has been looking for ways to expand his reach. For instance, he will now be entering a market that Shaq once made famous.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

As you can see down below, Dame is dropping The Certified which is a signature shoe that only costs $95 USD. Basketball shoes under $100 are very hard to find, so these will be a welcomed addition to the market.

Dame says he will be wearing the shoe throughout the season, which will definitely inspire others to pick these up. Dame could have committed to the Dame 8 throughout the year, but instead, he is leading by example through wearing the less expensive offering.

It’s always been my goal to keep my shoes reasonably priced. To stay in line with those values, I’m launching my #DameCertified line with @adidas. The Certified is a $95 signature shoe that I’ll be wearing on court this year in addition to the #Dame8.



🛒 https://t.co/VcaXOpBbym pic.twitter.com/CF7y4Rxnda — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 15, 2022

Let us know what you think of the Dame Certified, in the comment section down below.