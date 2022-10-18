One of the newest Yeezy silhouettes is the Adidas Yeezy 450. This is a shoe that has gotten a few colorways so far, although we’re not so sure they were approved by Kanye. Ye has already said that Adidas has appropriated his designs with unauthorized colorways, although the three stripes brand doesn’t seem to care. Sure, the Yeezy partnership is under review, but they’ve continued to drop new shoes.

The latest version of the Adidas Yeezy 450 to be shown off is this “Stone Flax” model which can be found below. This sneaker has a nice beige look to it that goes all around the shoe. It is a monochromatic feel that will work wonders during the Fall and Winter seasons when people prefer to go with shoes that are a lot more neutral.

As for the release date, you will be able to grab these over at the adidas CONFIRMED app on Friday, October 21st for a price of $210 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

