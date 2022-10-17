Charles Barkley is one of the most famous basketball analysts out there thanks to his outlandish personality and hot takes. Barkley is currently employed by TNT, and if you watch Inside The NBA, you know that the network doesn’t want to lose someone like Chuck. He is integral to the show’s chemistry, and while he might be controversial, he brings eyeballs to the station.

Just a couple of months ago, LIV golf was in talks with Charles about perhaps bringing him on as a golf analyst. In the end, Barkley opted to avoid the controversial golf league, which has had pitiful streaming numbers early on.

Isaiah Vazquez/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Barkley has signed a new 10-year deal with TNT. This will keep him with the network for a very long time. It’s a huge deal, and as you can imagine, Barkley will be paid handsomely for his services. There is a sense that the deal is worth close to $200 million. That is a huge amount of money that puts Barkley’s annual salary at $20 million per year.

NEWS: Charles Barkley has a new 10-year deal with TNT that is well north of $100M and likely approaches $200M, The Post has learned.https://t.co/Kq3hESbyMU — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) October 17, 2022

With Barkley’s new contract secured, we will hopefully see some hilarious moments from the NBA on TNT crew throughout the upcoming season.

