Jalen Rose is facing some serious accusations from his sister Tamara. Recently, Tamara Rose took to Instagram where she put the former NBA star on blast for reportedly trying to get her kicked out of their mom’s home.

Their mom passed away just last year, and according to Tamara, she had been living in the home since 2019 to take care of her and their grandmother, who is also deceased. Now, however, Rose wants to sell the home and effectively kick Tamara out.

In the now-deleted video, Tamara can be hard yelling at Jalen, while he argues back. In the video, Rose calls Tamara a squatter, which she believes is untrue. It was quite the argument, and Tamara believes Rose has been abusive towards her throughout this situation.

“I’m your sister, grew up in the same house with you, took care of you, raised you. You would do this to me,” she said. “You let these white people see you treat your sister this way with no conscious, heart, or soul. The way I’ve been bullied, threatened, taunted, harassed, disregarded, and disrespected us totally. […] This man Jalen called me a squatter (in this video) two times in front of a white woman who was a complete stranger. I’ve lived here since 2019 — happily and was honored to be able to take care of my mother and grandmother in this home until they both passed.”

