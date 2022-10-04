Willie D of The Geto Boys has been a huge hater of Charles Barkley’s. Over the years, Willie D has written diss songs aimed at Barkley, and he even pondered why Kobe died in a helicopter crash and not Barkley. The disrespect has been incredibly one-sided, with Willie D going so far as to say that he would beat the ever-living daylights out of Barkley if he saw him in real life.

Even in 2022, Willie D is keeping that energy for the former NBA star. While speaking to Scarface on Geto Boys Reloaded, Willie D explained that he is up for a streetfight against Barkley. The rapper is confident he would win, and unless there is $5 million at stake, he will not turn it into a Celebrity Boxing event.

Matt Cowan/Getty Images

“Dominate outside of the boxing ring, I’ll fucking destroy him,” Willie said. “Like a fight, fight where anything goes, I’d beat the brakes off Charles Barkley ass. Beat the muthafuckin’ breaks off him, put ’em on and beat ’em off again. […] Celebrity boxing, to me, to put it out there like that… I don’t have anything to prove… If a muthafucka want me to get in the ring with anybody, we talking a minimum of $5 million.”

At this point, an actual street fight between these two is incredibly unlikely, although you have to respect Willie D’s unrelenting hatred.

Only time will tell whether or not Barkley finally chooses to respond.