Tragic news is coming out of Pittsburgh as it was revealed that a fan died after falling from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon just a few minutes after the Steelers lost to the New York Jets.

According to TMZ, the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety came out and stated that the cops and EMS were on the scene soon after a call had been made at around 4:45 PM. That’s when authorities did their best to save the man, before sending him to the hospital in an ambulance.

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Steelers fan was unable to be saved and was pronounced dead at the hospital. At the time of writing this, the identity of the deceased has not been announced. No matter what the circumstances are, this is an incredibly tragic death, and it is troubling that so many deaths seem to happen at sporting events where fans are simply there to have a good time.

Following the incident, the Steelers did issue a statement where they noted they “are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter.” They also spoke about the man directly, saying “We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family.”

Stay tuned to HNHH for updates on this developing story.

