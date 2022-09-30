Blake Griffin’s career has been an interesting journey. Of course, Griffin made a name for himself playing with the Los Angeles Clippers during the Lob City era. He was teammates with Chris Paul, and while the team did not enjoy the success they were supposed to, there is no doubt that Griffin was able to come through with amazing highlights that fans will always remember.

Since that time, Griffin has made pit stops in Detroit and Brooklyn. His time in both of these cities were filled with uncertainty, and there is no doubt that he was upset with how little he was being played on the Nets.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Over the course of the offseason, Griffin has been looking for a new team, although he had yet to find one, until today. Now, according to Adrian Wojnarowski, Griffin will be signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics. This is huge news for Griffin, who is getting a fully guaranteed contract to play for one of the most historic teams in the league.

Free agent Blake Griffin has agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 30, 2022

His role with the Celtics won’t be a massive one, but he will still be needed on defense. The team recently lost some players to injury, and Griffin will be able to step in an take a veteran’s approach to the game.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the league.