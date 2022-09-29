If you are an NBA fan, you are probably a huge fan of Mike Breen. The man is an absolute legend when it comes to the world of basketball as he is most known for being ESPN’s main talent whenever the playoffs are on. His “BANG” call is one that will send chills down your spine, and you never want your team to be on the receiving end of it.

Unfortunately, Breen is going through a traumatic event right now as his home in New York caught fire and was burnt to the ground. Authorities in the Manhasset-Lakeville area are trying to investigate what happened, although it doesn’t seem like there was anything malicious behind the fire.

Thankfully, no one was at the home at the time of the fire, which means all of the residents are doing okay. In the aftermath of this news, ESPN issued a statement, according to TMZ.

“Mike is a cherished member of the ESPN family and he knows he has our full support through this excruciating circumstance,” Breen said. “We know the damage is devastating, and at the same time, we are grateful that he and his family are safe.”

