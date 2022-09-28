Kanye West has had some pretty big issues with Adidas as of late, but that will not be stopping the Three Stripes brand from coming through with some new offerings from the Yeezy imprint. Adidas has made it clear that Yeezy is their property for the time being, and moving forward, they will continue with a string of releases that will most certainly be copped by all of the sneakerheads out there.

The latest Yeezy release is going to be the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN. As you can see below, this new “Analog” colorway is actually laceless, which is a relatively new direction for this silhouette. As for the colorway itself, it is a simple white and black with some silver lettering on the side. It’s basic, but it gets the job done.

If you are looking to grab this new version of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN, you will be able to cop it as of October 6th for a price of $220 USD. Pairs will be available on Adidas.com/Yeezy as well as in stores that currently have a Yeezy contract. Let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments below. Also, keep it locked to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas