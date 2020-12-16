38 Spesh Takes It Back To "1995" On New Project

38 Spesh has been one of the most prolific artists this year as both a producer and a rapper. He's handled production behind several incredible projects this year from Juno with Che Noir to his own solo efforts such as 6 Shots and Speshal Blends. And he continued to add to his solo catalog with a brand new project to close out the year. 1995, his latest offering that he dropped off on Friday, is a brief and explosive 10-track project with a run time of a little over 30 minutes that pays homage to some of the most impactful rap records to drop that year. And while Spesh holds it down entirely on his own, he does enlist Che Noir to assist on the closing track on the project.

