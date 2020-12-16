mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

38 Spesh Takes It Back To "1995" On New Project

Aron A.
December 16, 2020 14:17
175 Views
10
1
CoverCover

1995
38 Spesh

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

38 Spesh drops off his latest project, "1995" ft. Che Noir.


38 Spesh has been one of the most prolific artists this year as both a producer and a rapper. He's handled production behind several incredible projects this year from Juno with Che Noir to his own solo efforts such as 6 Shots and Speshal Blends. And he continued to add to his solo catalog with a brand new project to close out the year. 1995, his latest offering that he dropped off on Friday, is a brief and explosive 10-track project with a run time of a little over 30 minutes that pays homage to some of the most impactful rap records to drop that year. And while Spesh holds it down entirely on his own, he does enlist Che Noir to assist on the closing track on the project.

Check the new project out below. 

1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES 38 Spesh Takes It Back To "1995" On New Project
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject