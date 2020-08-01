38 Spesh Drops Off Brand New EP "6 Shots"

38 Spesh is bringing you all the grimey New York raps you need to kick off the month of August. The Rochester, NY rapper returned with his latest project, 6 Shots earlier this week. The short EP is only seven tracks in total with two guest appearances from Ransom and eto who appears on the previously released single, "Flour City 2." 38 Spesh is delivering rugged bars detailing the realities of the street over grim, sample-driven production. Though it's only a little over 14 minutes, Spesh gets a whole lot off of his chest within that time.

Spesh has been easily one of the busiest guys in music this year. He recently released Speshal Blends, a 10-track project consisting of mainly instrumentals. He's also dropped projects with Che Noir, Rasheed Campbell and more.

Check out 6 Shots below.