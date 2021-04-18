Earlier today, we reported that a gunman opened fire inside and outside of a busy tavern in Kenosha County, leaving 3 people dead and 2 others severely wounded. Less than 24 hours from that incident, three people have been pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting shortly before noon in Austin, Texas.

Authorities note an active manhunt for the gunman is currently underway. The incident took place near the Great Hills Plaza and The Arboretum shopping centers in Northwest Austin. Officers supported heavily by tactical units and SWAT vehicles posted in the parking lot of the rather upscale shopping complex full of retail stores and restaurants.

"While a suspect is still at large it appears this is a domestic situation that is isolated and there is no risk to the general public," said the police department on Twitter.

The shooter remains at large, however, and has been identified by Police Chief Joe Chacon as 41-year-old Stephen Nicholas Broderick. Austin Mayor Steve Adler noted that the violence took place at the nearby Arboretum Oaks Apartments, which management describes on the building's site as a "luxury apartment community."

"All residents are advised to shelter in place," police added on social media. Police, fire and EMS responded swarmed the ground of the scene as helicopters hovered above. Onlookers and reporters were kept several blocks from the site of the shooting.

The shooting was later downgraded from an active shooter situation to an active crime scene. “The cops had their guns out,” noted one witness on the scene. “Some had pistols, some had rifles and they were strapping on bulletproof vests. There were all of a sudden ambulances, sirens and police cars There were cops coming from everywhere.”

President Joe Biden has responded to the spike in shootings across the nation with calls for tighter gun restrictions but has gained little support in Texas thus far.

