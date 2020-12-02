mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

21 Savage Connects With J-Haze, 5ive Mics & Just Rich Gates For "COVID 21"

Aron A.
December 01, 2020 20:40
Covid 21
J-Haze Feat. 21 Savage, 5ive Mics & Just Rich Gates

Ahead of the release of "Heroin Habits 3," J-Haze unleashes a brand new banger ft. 21 Savage, 5ive Mics, and Rich Gates.


J-Haze has been catching a steady buzz and building the anticipation for the third instalment in his Heroin Habits mixtape series. The rapper's project arrives later this month but he's keeping the streets hot with each release. Today, he unleashed a brand new single titled, "COVID 21." The rapper's latest single includes appearances from 21 Savage, Grand Hustle's 5ive Mics, as well as Rich Gates with the production on the track handled by Viddy On The Beat.

“We were all at Tip’s house/studio in LA, which is where I recorded most of my new project.  Viddy On Da Beat (producer) was working on a beat we all liked and we went in," J-Haze said in a statement.

Check out the rapper's new single below. Heroin Habits 3 drops on Dec. 25th.

Quotable Lyrics
Flip a n***a like Skippa
Diamonds wet, call me Flippa
My demons come take your sister
I'm the Carolina King 
Fuck 12, never sing
I never got robbed for my bling

