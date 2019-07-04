It's been over six months since the release of 21 Savage's latest album. He's played a few shows since but he faced a roadblock in his career earlier this year after he was arrested by ICE Officials. However, he hasn't allowed that to prevent him from staying active in his career. The rapper announced in May that he would be heading on the road with DaBaby for the i am > i was tour. However, it appears as though there's a minor change of plans.

21 Savage will still be hitting the road this summer but he's enlisted Young Nudy and Calboy as the opening acts instead of DaBaby. There hasn't been any sort of reason why DaBaby isn't included on the dates. It seems possible that with DaBaby's popularity increasing, he could be getting ready to hit the road on his own headlining tour.

Calboy and Young Nudy recently released solid projects themselves so this is a solid look for both of them. Calboy is on his way to do big things and Wildboy was just a glimpse of it. As for Nudy, the rapper came through with two projects in a matter of weeks this spring. He dropped off Faded In The Boothbefore releasing his joint project with Pi'erre Bourne, Sli'Merre.

It's looking like it's going to be one of the best hip-hop tours of the summer. Peep the dates below.