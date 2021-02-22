10k.Caash Unleashes New Project "Public Announcement"

As TikTok dances propel relatively unknown artists into the limelight, you'd think that 10K.Caash would be basking in the glory by now. The success of his single, "Aloha" and the launch of "The Woah" dance should've made him a household name by now but he's still grinding hard out here. 2020, specifically, was a busy year for him that included the release of two projects, Freshman Year and Planet Swajjur.

He's back in action with his latest offering to set the tone with 2021. The rapper slid through earlier this month with the release of his latest body of work, Public Announcement. Laced with 12 tracks, 10K enlists K.T., Young Jordan, and Taee Joness for guest appearances.

Check out the latest offering from 10K.Caash below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.