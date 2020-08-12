03 Greedo & Key Glock Drop Off "Drip Keep Going"

03 Greedo may be serving a serious prison bid of twenty-years, but the beloved rapper has somehow managed to remain more prolific than the majority of his peers. Today marks the release of his brand new single "Drip Keep Going," the first track off his upcoming album Load It Up Vol 01, produced entirely by Ron-Ron The Producer. With that project set to arrive in its entirety on Friday, be sure to check out what 03 Greedo and Key Glock have cooked up over Ron-Ron's atmospheric and hypnotic trap banger.

Though not quite as reference-heavy as some of Greedo's best material, the track highlights his effortless swagger as he belts out autotuned melodies. "Can't believe they threw me in the cage," he laments. "Gave me twenty years in the state." In truth, it's not always easy to make out his message, as sometimes the syrupy processing can drown out Greedo's words. Yet fans are likely used to the occasional dose of "mumble," even accepting of it. Give it a quick listen right here, and draw your own conclusions -- should you be positively inclined, check back on Friday for Load It Up Vol 01.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Can't believe they threw me in the cage

Gave me twenty years in the state

