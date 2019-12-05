Celebrities like to keep up with the Joneses just as much as anyone else. They often spend copious amounts of money to make it look as if they're living luxurious, rich or wealthy lifestyles, but they may not always be the person footing the bill. BET catches up with rich and famous for their series Blew A Bag, and on their latest episode, they chatted with Tiny's daughter and T.I.'s stepdaughter Zonnique Pullins about how she likes to spend her cash.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"The first big thing I spent my money on was a car," Zonnique revealed. "When I was 16, my parents bought my first car and it was so nice. But after that, baby, cut off. I was buying my own cars, everything. It was like, I'm grown now. Oh, you want a new car? You gotta go get it. So, I was saving money and that's exactly what I did." The 23-year-old shared that she got herself a white Range Rover with all of the bells and whistles that made it stand out from the rest.

As far as the siblings are concerned, Zonnique said she isn't the one who overspends. She pointed out that her brother King likes to not only blow his bag, but everyone else's, as well. "If my mom knew I was here right now she would laugh because she's always telling me to spend my money," she said. Zonnique admitted that even now Tiny spends quite a bit of money on her, but adds that doesn't make her a spoiled child because she doesn't ask her mother for anything.

Much of that money has been spent on expensive dogs, including a "seven or eight thousand dollar" pup that Zonnique's grandmother is taking care of at the moment. Tiny also likes to drop stack on shoes, purses, and jewelry for her daughter, but now that Zonnique is an independent artist, Mrs. Harris is also helping out with Zonnique's career, as well. Watch Zonnique's episode below.