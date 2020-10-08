With her due date fast approaching, Zonnique Pullins is in full mommy-to-be mode. This is the singer's first child with rapper boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy and it's safe to say that her famous family is excited about the newest addition. Months ago, Zonnique surprised her stepfather T.I. with the news of her pregnancy, and while he was visibly taken aback, T.I. has since had time to allow the shock to dissipate.

Zonnique recently sat down virtually with Entetainment Tonight where she spoke about her family climate and how things are going in the Harris household. Last year, T.I.'s relationship with then-17-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris took center stage after he made comments about the teen's gynecologist visits. The controversy that followed was dubbed "Hymengate," and since that time, T.I. has publicly apologized to Deyjah for the embarrassment it may have caused her.

"That was definitely a big moment for everyone," Zonnique said of how that moment shifted things for the family. "He's definitely just been learning with the girls on how to handle certain things and how to go about certain things when it comes to us. I feel like it's a lot of stuff he didn't realize when it comes to a young girl's feelings. So I feel like now he's a little bit more careful. He just goes about everything a little bit differently now, definitely... He's more sensitive with everything."

"Their relationship has gotten better and they've both grown... He's not overbearing in certain situations... He's changed when it comes to Deyjah," she added. "Their relationship is in a really good place, actually. It took a minute for them to get to this place, but I feel like they're just doing really good."

