An Instagram user told Tameka "Tiny" Harris recently that she should have taught her daughter Zonnique, who is pregnant, to be a wife and not a baby mama. Tiny issued the user a clap back, but Zonnique has come forward to say that marriage isn't a priority in her life at the moment. The singer has been in a relationship with rapper Bandhunta Izzy for two years, and as they prepare to welcome their first child together, the couple isn't necessarily mapping out their future nuptials.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

"I'm actually not—my mom is always like, you need to stop saying that—but I feel like, at my age, I don't really want to get married right now," Zonnique told HollywoodLife. "I feel like that's an even bigger commitment. I don't know. I hate to say that it's an even bigger commitment than a baby to me, but getting married just seems like so much. Right now, that's not really what I would like to do."

She added that Bandhunta Izzy seems more "into the whole married topic," but she made it clear that's something she's unsure of for the time being. Zonnique isn't totally opposed to the idea of marriage, as she said "maybe down the line" she'll change her mind. Watch the clip below.