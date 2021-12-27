mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Zona Man Releases "No Advance 2" With Future, G Herbo, & More

Alex Zidel
December 27, 2021 09:57
142 Views
No Advance 2
Zona Man

Zona Man's new project "No Advance 2" includes features from Future, Lil Durk, G Herbo, Babyface Ray, and G.T.


Zona Man is one of the most celebrated rappers from Chicago's underground scene, working out of Future's label Freebandz. The "365" rapper can regularly be spotted by Future's side, recently popping up alongside the rapper in Dubai. They're always in the studio together too, so you know that they definitely have some unreleased music in the vault. One of those records can be heard on Zona Man's new project No Advance 2, which was released last week.

The new thirteen-song release closes out the year for Zona with additional features from Lil Durk, G Herbo, Babyface Ray, G.T., and of course, Future.

Check out the latest release from Zona Man below and let us know your favorite song on the tracklist.


Tracklist:

1. Do My Thang
2. How I Started (feat. G Herbo)
3. Type of N***a
4. Stack House (feat. Future)
5. No More
6. I Can Talk
7. Motion (feat. Babyface Ray & G.T.)
8. Stackathon
9. Rose Up (with Lil Durk)
10. Piped Up
11. Reality
12. Can't Let Down
13. Think About You

