Zona Man & Future Connect On New Song "Stack House"

Zona Man and Future have been intertwined for years, working together as part of the Freebandz label. Over the years, Zona has picked up a lot of game from Future and these days, he's the rapper's right-hand-man, joining him on lavish trips to Dubai and other stunning parts of the world. As he collects passport stamps with Future, Zona recently released his new full-length project, which includes his latest collaboration with Pluto, titled "Stack House."

The new ATL Jacob-produced record features a ton of flexing from both rappers, kicking off with Future flaunting his bands before Zona takes over to close out the track.

If you're feeling this one, make sure to check out Zona Man's new project No Advance 2 here.





Quotable Lyrics:

N***a make me break the bank, knock the top off

Got them young n***as shooting at your momma house

We don't play fair when we got them guns out

N***as act up and we gotta act out