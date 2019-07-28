If you enjoyed the original Zombieland over a decade ago, you'll be glad to know that the franchise is officially returning with more fun in a few months. The stars of the first installation, including Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone, are all acting in Zombieland: Double Tap, which has just been granted a brand new trailer.

The new teaser clip debuted this week to much fanfare, getting zombie fans excited for its premiere this fall. Zombieland was originally pretty bold with its humour and the sequel is set to be just as brash as Harrelson reminds us right at the top of the trailer that it's "time to nut up or shut up." There will be tons of action going on in Double Tap, including lots of gun-slinging, adventurous shenanigans and the introduction of some new characters.



Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

If you're still unsure of whether or not you want to see this one, peep the official synopsis below.

"In the sequel, written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family."

Are you convinced yet?

