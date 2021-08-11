mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Zombie Juice Drops Off Hazy New Solo Track "Alto"

Joshua Robinson
August 11, 2021 12:57
Zombie Juice Feat. Devin The Dude & Rae Khalil

Zombie Juice, Devin The Dude, and Rae Khalil team up over Erick The Architect production.


From releasing a graphic novel to preparing for a stacked live concert on Halloween, this year has been a busy one for Flatbush Zombies. Still, two of the group's artists have still found the time to venture off to work on their solo material. Meechy Darko has already confirmed that his solo album is finally nearing completion, and now it appears that Zombie Juice may have some exciting releases on the way as well. 

On Tuesday, Juice shared the six-minute freestyle "Jackin' For Beats" on YouTube, SoundCloud, and Audiomack, and one day later, he has already returned with an official single, available on all streaming services.

Titled "Alto," Juice's hazy new solo track finds him teaming up with Devin The Dude and Rae Khalil over some smooth Erick The Architect production. Check out the visualizer for "Alto" below and let us know in the comments if you're feeling the Flatbush Zombies rapper's solo output as of late.

Quotable Lyrics

This shit loud, flava in ya ear
How high? Too high to meet me in the air
Sold out with Red and Meth, ten thousand in the stands (Hold up)
I used to dream of days like this on the 2-train
Packs in my knapsack, smellin' up the whole thang
Please ash before you pass it, boo thang
Higher than a balcony, baby, I need the whole thang

