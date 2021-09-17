mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Zombie Juice & Smoke DZA Hit The "VMA's"

Mitch Findlay
September 17, 2021 13:00
Zombie Juice and Smoke DZA spit bars on their trippy new duet "VMA's."


It's been a minute since the Flatbush Zombies put in work as a united front, but that doesn't mean they've been inactive on the musical tip. Today, Zombie Juice has come through with a new single -- produced by fellow group-mate Erick The Architect -- enlisting Smoke DZA for "VMA's." 

Speaking on the track in a press release, Zombie Juice explained his motivation behind his latest single, maintaining that it was high time he received due credit. "MTV has nothing to do with it," he states. "There’s no awards being giving out, but we deserve our flowers for our years of contributions in the cannabis and music industries."

Be sure to give the man his props accordingly, and should you need a little nudge, look no further than the delightfully trippy duet from two solid and well-rounded emcees. Check out "VMA's" now, and sound off with your appreciation for the Flatbush Zombies movement below.

Quotable Lyrics

For the record my efforts to win, you can't get next to my pen
It can get worse, enemies wreckin' revenge
They're comin' next for your kind
Put in the work, pressure make anything bend

