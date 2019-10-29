Rick Genest known to the world as "Zombie Boy" sadly passed away in August of last year and at the time, it was suspected that it was a suicide since his body was found in Montreal on the ground, assumed to have jumped from a building. The 32-year-old rose to fame when he appeared in Lady Gaga's 2011 music video for her single "Born This Way" since 90% of his body was covered in tattoos.



According to the latest coroner report by Melissa Gagnon, it's been presumed that Rick's death was an accident. "According to the testimonies of his relatives, Mr. Genest was happy. He was very motivated by his many artistic projects, he was well surrounded and he had just become engaged. For the coroner, the investigation does not reveal a clear and unequivocal intention to end his life," the report reads. It's also been noted that Rick was heavily intoxicated with cannabis and alcohol in his system at the time of his death.

"As for the possibility of an accidental fall, it can not be dismissed," the report noted. "Some of Mr. Genest's relatives indicated that he used to sit on the balcony ramp outside the building when he went out to smoke. Considering this habit and his intoxication very advanced, it is plausible that Mr. Genest has accidentally fallen off the balcony."