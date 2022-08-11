As millions of people were getting into the holiday mood back in December 2020, Zoey Dollaz was under attack. It was then that the rapper was reportedly accosted and shot several times outside of a Miami strip club, but thankfully, he survived and made a full recovery. Weeks later, he showed the bullet-ridden damage to his vehicle, and now, he shares that he has the first-ever bulletproof car service. While visiting the On The Radar Radio show, he explained that at the time of the shooting, he had his cars available, however, he was driving another vehicle.

"I created my bulletproof car service, the first one ever, because like, my peers, my Rap friends, we in danger," he said.



Mike Windle / Staff / Getty Images

Zoey added, "They wait 'til we get on the highway and try to spray us. Football players that come from the hood, they gotta go back to the hood and see they people. We see the stories of them getting harmed and stuff so I'm like, 'You know what? Let me create an Uber with bulletproof vehicles.' And I did that."

The host wanted to know if Zoey Dollaz had the idea after being injured in the 2020 shooting. "Actually, I had my bulletproof cars when I got shot," he replied. "I just was in my mother's car. I had just got my mom a Benz and I'm like, 'Let me flex in my mama's sh*t real quick.' Man, I end up gettin' hit up in there."

"But, I really focus on a lot of business. Music is my love and I love it, it created a way for my family to be able to be away from the hood, and my friends, I get to travel the world with them, but it's a vessel and it's a door for me and it's just a talent that God gave me, but business is my thing."

Watch Zoey Dollaz on On The Radar Radio below.