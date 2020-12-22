As he continues to recover from being shot in Miami, Zoey Dollaz is giving the public a look at what he endured that fateful day. Almost two weeks ago, Zoey Dollaz was reportedly shot while making his way into a strip club, and on Monday (December 21), the rapper shared photos of the car he was reportedly riding in at the time. "God works harder than the devil for sure," he captioned the photos that showed a bullet-ridden vehicle.

"To everybody that reached out to me I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart!" the rapper wrote in a separate post. "To everyone that sent out prayers for me, thank you because it worked! Grateful for your support & prayers I needed them! Please continue to pray for me as I go through this healing recovery & get back on my feet & back to doing what I do."

Zoey added that he feels "lucky to be alive." He said it's difficult to respond to "everybody that reached out because it's so many," but he wanted to make sure he communicated that he was beyond appreciative of the well wishes. Check out both of his posts below.