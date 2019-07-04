Zoey Dollaz' "Last Year Being Humble" Features Future, Gunna & More

Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz is tired of being in the background. He won't spend another year being humble and telling people about his potential. Instead, he's taking advantage of his skillset, dropping a fire project for us all to vibe to this weekend. Working directly with Future on his Freebandz label, Dollaz is back with nine new songs featuring Gunna, GASHI, Ink, and Pluto himself.

Despite his melodious vibes and ability to spit hard bars, Zoey Dollaz hasn't exactly become a household name across the nation yet. This new project will help him gain thousands of new fans though because Last Year Being Humble is a solid body of work. Highlights include "Highway Full Of Pain," "My Time" with GASHI and "Devil In My Bed."

What's your favorite song on the new project?

Tracklist:

1. My Time (feat. GASHI)

2. Work 2 Hard

3. Devil In My Bed (feat. Future)

4. Made Me A Dogg (feat. Gunna)

5. Highway Full Of Pain

6. Big Plays

7. Miami (feat. Ink)

8. My Dawg

9. No Weakness