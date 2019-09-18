mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Zoey Dollaz Freestyles A Verse On Young Thug & Gunna's "Hot"

Alex Zidel
September 18, 2019 16:39
Zoey Dollaz goes in over one of the hottest beats of the year.


Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz is one of the most prominent figures in his city. The Haitian-American recording artist has been promoting his latest album Last Year Being Humble, which showcases him at his best. The Freebandz member knows that he's on the brink of blowing up. He's already experienced so much success but in the mainstream, his name is not recognizable to most casual rap fans. He's ready for that next tier of fame and he's hoping that a nice freestyle over one of the best beats of the year will inch him toward that goal.

Young Thug and Gunna connected on "Hot" for Jeffery's debut album So Much Fun and now, Zoey Dollaz has added his own name to the mix. Recording a fast-paced first verse, Dollaz starts us off before the original sections from Gunna and Thugger appear. 

Do you think the song is better with Dollaz? 

Quotable Lyrics:

Handlebars, bicycle
Sick flow, hospital
When you talk about Dollaz, know you ain't nice
Flow cold, when I rap n***as spit icicles

Zoey Dollaz Young Thug Gunna hot So Much Fun freestyle miami freebandz
