Zoey Dollaz Freestyles A Verse On Young Thug & Gunna's "Hot"

Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz is one of the most prominent figures in his city. The Haitian-American recording artist has been promoting his latest album Last Year Being Humble, which showcases him at his best. The Freebandz member knows that he's on the brink of blowing up. He's already experienced so much success but in the mainstream, his name is not recognizable to most casual rap fans. He's ready for that next tier of fame and he's hoping that a nice freestyle over one of the best beats of the year will inch him toward that goal.

Young Thug and Gunna connected on "Hot" for Jeffery's debut album So Much Fun and now, Zoey Dollaz has added his own name to the mix. Recording a fast-paced first verse, Dollaz starts us off before the original sections from Gunna and Thugger appear.

Quotable Lyrics:

Handlebars, bicycle

Sick flow, hospital

When you talk about Dollaz, know you ain't nice

Flow cold, when I rap n***as spit icicles