Following the earthquake that struck Haiti on August 14, Zoey Dollaz found himself at the forefront of several Haitian-American celebrities using their platform to organize grassroots aid to get to the country, citing the need to avoid major non-governmental organizations in the country such as The American Red Cross.

While making a call for aid, promoting various drop-off locations across South Florida and New York City, the rapper has also shouted out those of his peers who have donated to the cause. They've included Drake, who reportedly shot Zoey a DM asking him what was needed, and Quavo.

But, Zoey wasn't shy about calling out rappers who have remained silent, namely those that Zoey says uses Haitian lingo and culture in their music.

"All these fuck ass rappers that’s always using Zoes this and zoes that in their raps and I got Haitians in Miami this and that using Us to sound cool I don’t see a single post from none of u Fuck boys about Haiti but y’all be ready to use our lingos and act like we yall hittas," he penned in the tweet.

While he doesn't name anyone in particular, a few acts come to mind. We won't speculate.

He went on to add that his criticism isn't a call for money or aid from these rappers, either, imploring them to use their platofrm for awreness at the very least.

Others who have used their platform to organize aid also include Rich The Kid who also urged fans to donate to the same drop-off locations that Zoey advertised.

The rapper, also of Haitian descent, revealed that he would be heading down to Miami to help with the gathering of materials and supplies in person.