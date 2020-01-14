Zoe Kravtiz previously announced that she would be starring as Catwoman in the forthcoming Batman that stars Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell. The 31-year-old actress - who's now married to actor Karl Glusman - recently paid a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss her role and how training is leaving her sore and bruised.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

“It’s going really well. It’s very exciting. I’ve been training a ton too, which has been great and hard," she said, as seen in the clip below. "It’s very physical. I come home just limping every day.” The new Batman film doesn't arrive until June 2021 but so far we've been given information on the filming location, taking place in Glasgow, Scotland. When Robert was cast as the new Batman, he pulled in reactions on each side of the spectrum leading former Batman actor, Christian Bale, to come through with some good advice.

"Good for him, just make it his own, don't listen to the naysayers. Think about it," he said. "Everbody protested when Heath was cast as the Joker. Look what an absolutely brilliant performance he gave. Don't listen to those guys, do his own thing. He's a fascinating actor and a great choice."