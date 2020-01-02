In today's culture, it's damn-near impossible to keep anything off of social media. If you happen to be a celebrity, secrets are hard to keep and to come by. The rich and famous do their best at holding onto the little privacy they have, especially as it pertains to intimate celebrations with friends and family. Even the most private events have information leaked to the tabloids from an insider who can't help but capitalize on an invite, but Zoe Kravitz's loved ones made sure her wedding was as clandestine as can be.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

The actress recently shared black and white behind-the-scenes photos of her wedding day that took place on June 29, 2019. Her blended family—including father Lenny Kravitz, mother Lisa Bonet, step-dad Jason Momoa, and half-siblings Lola and Nakoa-Wolf—were all right by her side. In one photo, Zoe's Big Little Lies co-stars Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Shailene Woodley embraced her on her big day.

Also in attendance were Denzel Washington, Alicia Keys, Cara Delevingne, and Chris Pine. Quite the guest list. Swipe through to check out photos of the extravagant affair below.