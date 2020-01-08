Zoe Kravitz is no rookie when it comes to posing in little to no clothing in front of a camera and her latest photoshoot is for the front cover of Elle Magazine. The 31-year-old Big Little Lies actress is seen covering her private areas with crossed legs only wearing tasteful jewelry. The vulnerable cover, if you will, is followed with a candid feature in the magazine where Zoe opens up about her marriage to actor Karl Glusman.

Zoe and the LOVE actor first began dating in 2016, got engaged in 2018 and held a marriage at Zoe's father's home (Lenny Kravitz) in Paris last summer. While both Zoe and Karl are actively carving out their career, the odd long-distance relationship is something the actress is used to.

“I’m used to my family living in different cities, yet we stay close while all doing our own things.” "[...] Karl has his own career and needs to focus on that, but we’ve been together for a few years now, and we know where we are," she explained. "If anything, the best part of being married is being able to have the odd fight and knowing neither of us is going to walk out the door. The commitment feels safe.”