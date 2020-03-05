Zoe Kravitz has never been afraid to ditch her clothes before getting in front of the camera, and with one of her latest Instagram posts, she's made it clear she's not stopping now. The actress went topless yet again during a recent photo shoot with British photographer, Charlotte Wales, in which she posed sans-clothing with a bouquet of flowers. She decided to share one of the final products from the shoot with her Instagram followers on Tuesday. In the gorgeous photo, some of the flowers are strategically used to cover up the parts of her body that would have her post flagged for inappropriate content and removed otherwise. Zoe avoided violating Instagram's nudity guidelines and looked stunning while doing it.

Many of her famous followers agreed, including Bella Hadid. "Literally f*cking die for you what the hell is this," Bella wrote. "You are an angel from the heavens." Tracee Ellis Ross also commented, "You are just so dang," followed by some fire emojis, while Yara Shahidi simply said she looked, "unreal."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Other than wowing the 'gram with her beauty, Zoe is also preparing for her role as Catwoman in the upcoming Batman film. Back in January, she spoke about how she's approaching the character and why she's excited to take on the role. “I think Catwoman, Selina Kyle, represents really strong femininity, and I’m excited to dive into that," she noted. “I think femininity represents power, and I think it’s a different kind of power than masculine power. That’s something that’s really interesting about Batman and Catwoman. I think Batman represents a very kind of masculine power, and Catwoman represents very feminine power — slightly more complicated, and softer, too. I like the idea that you can be soft, you can be gentle and still be very powerful and still be very dangerous.” The Batman is set to be released on June 25th, 2021, but you can catch Zoe in her new series, High Fidelity, streaming now on Hulu.