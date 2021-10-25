Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum seem to be getting serious about each other, and they're letting the public know. The two have been rumored to be dating since January, days after Kravitz filed for divorce from ex-husband Karl Glusman, a relationship that lasted less than two years.

The two have since been spotted shopping, strolling through Central Park, grabbing lunch, and even linking together at the Met Gala. In an attempt to fool fans, the two arrived at the Gala separately, but left and attended afterparties together. This time, the two were braver with their PDA, holding hands during a stroll in New York City.

While there has been no official announcement on the two's relationship, the couple hasn't quite been low-key. The Catwoman actress even cast Tatum in her directorial debut, Pussy Island, in which the Magic Mike star plays the role of Slater King, a tech billionaire who owns a mysterious island, with something much more sinister than meets the eye.

Kravitz told Deadline that she had written the role of King with Tatum in mind, saying, "Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character. I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he's a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter."

Tatum has also been less-than-discrete about his affections towards the soon-to-be director, soft-opening their relationship with a photo of the two together for the first time on his Instagram story.

"This night! No body wanted to trifle with us on the dance floor music and vibe was next level," he captioned the Instagram story.

