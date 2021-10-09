Zo Morese Unveils New Project "BRING THE SUMMER BACK (AIRPLANE MODE)"

The pandemic isn't quite done yet but the majority of the world is beginning to feel a sense of normalcy again. Across the United States, people are back outside, enjoying their lives as close as possible to how it was once before the pandemic.

Zo Morese is celebrating the fact that we're back outside with his latest body of work, Bring The Summer Back. Laced with 16 songs in total, the rapper's new project includes the previously released single, "WE OUTSIDE" ft. DJ SLIICKK and MIKE MILLZ.

Morese opens up the project, detailing his own bout with COVID-19, the division caused by the 2020 election, and his issues that he's faced in his personal life. Morese offers upbeat moments, flexing his lyrical prowess and penmanship, while also providing a deeply personal project.

Check out BRING THE SUMMRE BACK (AIRPLANE MODE) below.