Zo Morese Teams Up With Mike Millz & DJ Sliickk For Summer Anthem "We Outside"

Zo Morese, Mike Millz, and DJ Sliickk have a banger on their hands. "We Outside" is a fun club single that is guaranteed to make you dance. The instrumental is a mix of New Jersey Club Music and hip-hop that scratches that nostalgia itch. DJ Sliickk provides the right vibes for Zo and Millz to give listeners a hilarious and highly entertaining booty shaker.

There's just something about the comical pieces of this track that really brings the track together thematically. "We Outside" is a celebration of post-pandemic activities. Zo picks up the second verse with a calmer tone than usual, but the energy still leaks through the speakers. Your Summer 2021 playlist is incomplete without this single, trust us.

Quotable Lyrics

Movie theater in the backroom

We ain't even watching movies in it

Champagne in a big jacuzzi

Hell yeah we keep cuties in it

Shay said she has girlfriends and they wan' do what girls do

Aight cool, bring your girls through

They like girls, we like girls too