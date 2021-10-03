Zoë Kravitz, who stars as Catwoman alongside Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves' upcoming film, The Batman, detailed how she landed the highly-coveted role in a new interview with Another, this week.

Kravitz explained that she fell in love with the script and went into her audition with "puppy dog energy."

“I read the script,” Kravitz began. “Then [Reeves] talked with me again to hear my thoughts, to see if we were on the same page. I didn’t know him well and it was a bit of a process. When these big opportunities come up, these big roles, and you really want them, it’s heartbreaking when you don’t get them. You put a lot of energy into it. The thing that I tried to keep in check throughout, though, was just wanting to be agreeable and likable to get the role. [I didn’t want] To read the script and say, ‘I love it. I love everything about it.’ Then I go to the audition and I have this puppy dog energy.”



She continued, “It was important to give him an idea of what it’s really like to work with me. To say what I really think and, if we’re on set together, to ask the questions I want to ask. I tried to come at it from the angle where I am showing him what I see and feel about this character. I believe that’s why it happened and I got the role. Matt’s a fantastic director, and he’s really into talking about the character. We had some really good conversations. I had some thoughts about the character once I’d read the script too and they were welcomed.”

The Batman will hit theaters on March 4, 2022.

