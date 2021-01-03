It's cuffing season for many, but it looks like some relationships are getting iced. Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman looked to be very happy together. They got married, quietly, in 2019. The private wedding occurred at Lenny Kravitz's home, after the couple already eloped earlier in the year. Even the proposal was low key, according to Kravitz. Glusman got down on one knee in sweatpants in their home, and popped the question. “He nailed it,” she said of the proposal. The relaxed way Glusman handled the situation made her feel good. “And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

Now, according to PEOPLE, the couple is getting divorced. Just 18 months after they said "I do," Kravitz and Glusman are calling it quits. In June of 2020, Kravtiz shared a picture honoring their one year anniversary. But things have apparently fallen from grace. The couple initially linked back in 2016, and were a steady item up until this shocking announcement.

Kravtiz will assuredly keep busy. The Big Little Lies star will be starring in the next Batman film alongside Robert Pattinson. She is set to play Catwoman, although the film has been delayed many times already.

