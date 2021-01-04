The coronavirus pandemic has undoubtedly been brutal on everyone, but this seems especially true for now-ex couple Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman. On December 23rd, Kravitz filed for divorce from Glusman, according to a report made yesterday by People. At the time of the filing, the two had only been married for 18 months. While the couple seems to have had a relatively happy romantic relationship since 2016, Kravitz and Glusman appear to be leaving each other behind in 2020.

Since the divorce filing, Kravitz has posted several cryptic and vague Instagram photos that point to her being ready to start 2021 fresh. She writes the caption, “new year. little things.” alongside some images of a fireplace, a turmeric latte, and some fruit. Kravitz also posted a rather targeted meme about taking out the trash, one that she later deleted. The post featured a woman throwing away “people places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good.” Ouch.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Glusman, however, has seemingly taken an even more mysterious route with his social media posts since the split. His Instagram is void of any photos besides the two he has posted since the divorce filing, one of which being a snap of his gnarly leg injury that he assumedly got while biking. Glusman has also disabled all comments on his Instagram page, likely because he did not want to receive questions about his split from Kravitz.

While it’s certainly unclear what caused the happy couple to go their separate ways, we wish the best for both of them (and their adorable dog, Scout).

[Via]