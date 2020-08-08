Hulu canceled Zoë Kravitz's series High Fidelity, and it appears the talented actress is not taking it lightly. Kravitz took to Instagram earlier this week to share some good memories from the show as well as a goodbye to her cast members. "I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family," she wrote on the post. "Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. i'm in awe of all of you. and thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us." High Fidelity was canceled last week after only one season. Kravtiz's heartfelt post caught the attention of an equally talented actress: Tessa Thompson.

Thompson hopped into the comment section to support Kravitz, writing, “I will miss you alllllllllllll so much." The love was reciprocated by Kravitz, along with a jab at Hulu. “It’s cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait," she responded.

Kravitz is not really wrong about her observation. There's only one other original scripted series on Hulu starring a Black woman, and that's Little Fires Everywhere with Kerry Washington. It is worth noting that Hulu, much like other streaming services, does have a Black Stories section where content is curated from the perspective of African-Americans.