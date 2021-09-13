LeBron James is one of the biggest athletes in the entire world and with his fame comes a lot of influence. LeBron has chosen to use that influence for good as he has engaged in various forms of activism. Not everyone is a fan of this, however, as they feel like he is simply too political for his own good. This has been a steady battle for LeBron although he doesn't seem to mind.

A few months ago, LeBron was called out by soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic who said that he doesn't like when people like LeBron use their platform to speak on politics. He is a firm believer in the "stick to sports" doctrine and he won't be changing that opinion anytime soon.

LeBron issued a response to Zlatan, and now, the soccer star is coming right back. In an interview conducted overseas, Ibrahimovic said he stands firm on his beliefs and that politics are way too divisive. The soccer star says he is happy being an athlete and nothing more, which is something that won't change. He then went on to question LeBron's intelligence by insinuating that the basketball star didn't understand his remarks.

“I said that we are not politicians,” Ibrahimovic said. “Politics divides people. Football, in my world, unites people. Big difference. Because I have had the chance to meet and get to know people that I would never have known if I did not play football. I have met people from all four corners of the world. We unite people. Politicians divide. If I wanted to be a politician, I would do politics. We should only do what we’re good at. Sports and politics are two different categories. If you are intelligent, you understand.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

These two are giants in their respective sports, and having come from different backgrounds, it shouldn't be surprising that they have differing views on this topic. If there is one thing for sure, however, it's that Zlatan would fit in great with the likes of Laura Ingraham.

