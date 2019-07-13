mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Zlatan & Tiwa Savage Demonstrate Unparalleled Confidence On "Shotan"

July 13, 2019 10:38
Tiwa Savage and Zlatan make a lasting impression with their 1st ever duet "Shotan."


Tiwa Savage's 2nd release of the year is a barnburner, but not in the traditional sense. Within the Nigerian Arobeats scene, Savage has been cast as the romantic co-lead opposite reigning Afrobeats' stars like WizKid, and at times, her own fictional creations: i.e. the elusive "Johnny" character that brought her much success in 2014.

For Tiwa Savage's duet with Zlatan, titled "Shotan," the impetus isn't asked to add to her running count of showmances: WizKid, "Johnny," etc. Instead, Tiwa and her younger counterpart keep to their respective quarters - Zlatan chiming in intermittently with a measure of levity to offset Tiwa Savage's looming presence/singing voice. "Shotan" roughly translates to "Is that all," as a measure of confidence, to each their own... attainable levels.

Tiwa Savage, for her part, has come a long way since she pined for the elusive "Johnny." Zlatan is, for all intents and purposes, a "Johhny" archetype with otherworldly potential. Will he suffer the fate of erasure or join Tiwa Savage on the World Stage, only time will tell? Hit us in the comments, and be sure to check out Zlatan's last viral hit, the infectious "This Year."

Quotable Lyrics:

Wo, mo ti wa lori 6 figures, mo n hustle ko le di 9 figures
E ni lori meji ko lo n ra PJ, mi o le para mi ni speedy shey like bj
What you gon do, your juju no go turn my candle,

- Zlatan

