Zion Williamson's first signature with Jordan Brand was a massive success and now that he is about to get healthy again, it seems like the perfect time for Jumpman to deliver the Jordan Zion 2 to the masses. This is a sneaker that has not yet been officially unveiled, however, we have seen some teasers and leaks online so far. Now, thanks to US_11, we have some official images of a new Jordan Zion 2 colorway that has a very unique look to it, although it is unique to New Orleans.

Voodoo is something that many try to steer clear of as it is impossible to know its true power. Regardless, Zion is now using Voodoo as inspiration for this Jordan Zion 2 of the same name. As you can see, the shoe has DIY stitching and various neutral colors that one would see on a Voodoo doll. It is an aesthetic that hasn't really been done all that much before this, so we're excited to see these out on the court.

No release date has been announced for this shoe, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this Jordan Zion 2, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

