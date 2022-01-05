Zion Williamson has not been able to play any games this season, however, this hasn't stopped him from releasing new colorways of his first-ever signature sneaker, the Jordan Zion 1. This is easily one of the most fun signatures on the market right now, and the colorways have been pretty cool and unique, thus far.

The latest offering to be shown off to the masses is this Pelicans Home colorway that features some pretty nice colors. As you can see from the official images, the shoe is covered in a light beige tone, all while navy blue overlays are placed on top. From there, we get some gold accents, and if you're a Pelicans fan, you're going to enjoy how this is all merged together. Overall, it is yet another great showing from Zion and Jordan Brand.

If you are planning on adding this shoe to your collection, you will be able to do so soon, however, an official release date has yet to be announced. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

