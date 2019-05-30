Zion Williamson is easily one of the most hyped up NBA draft prospects of all time and next month, he will be drafted into the association where he will have a ton of expectations thrust upon him. The New Orleans Pelicans have the first overall pick in the draft which means Zion will most likely be headed to Louisianna to start his career. Williamson has a ton of endorsement deals coming his way, especially when it comes to sneakers and other sportswear brands. Having said that, it's important for Zion to find an agent that can represent him and work within his best interests.

Over the last few weeks, Williamson has been searching for an agent and according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, it appears as though that search has finally come to an end. Zion has reportedly signed with agency CAA and will be represented by two agents in Austin Brown and Lisa Joseph-Metelus.

Now that Zion's agent situation has been secured, you can expect the Duke Blue Devils star to sign some pretty lucrative deals soon. Williamson's contemporary, Ja Morant, recently signed with Nike on a multiyear deal and is expected to be the second overall pick in the draft.

Either way, Zion is getting paid.