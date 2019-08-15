Heading into this season, there is no denying all of the hype that is surrounding Zion Williamson who was a star with the Duke Blue Devils this past year. It's well documented that Zion recently signed a huge deal with Jordan Brand and that he is already securing the bag well before he's even played an NBA game. It remains to be seen whether or not Zion can live up to the hype but otherwise, things are looking pretty great for the young star.

Fans and shoe collectors are already salivating over Zion and that was on full display this past week as Goldin Auctions sold a pair of Zion's game-work Duke sneakers for $19,200 USD, according to Sole Collector. Yes, that's right, someone paid close to $20,000 for a pair of shoes worn by a kid who hasn't even proven himself as an NBA talent yet. If you were wondering, these are not the same shoes he broke during a game against UNC. Instead, these are some black, blue, and white Nike Kyrie 5s which were made specifically for the young star.

This latest sale begs the question, how much would you pay for a pair of sneakers if they were worn by your favorite player? It's hard to justify this cost but if you like them, why not, right?

Image via Goldin Auctions

Image via Goldin Auctions