New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson continues to trend in the right direction as his NBA debut appears to be right around the corner. According to ESPN's Andrew Lopez, Zion is expected to participate in 5 on 5 scrimmages with his teammates during Tuesday's practice.

Late last week, ESPN reported that the No. 1 overall pick needed about three or four more practices before the team would clear him to take the "preseason assessment test" that would allow him to make his highly anticipated NBA debut. Zion participated in a full practice last Thursday, which marked the first time that he had been able to do so since undergoing surgery on a torn meniscus.

Prior to the Pelicans' loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday night, the team's social media account shared some footage of Zion throwing down a few dunks which certainly had fans itching with excitement.

Williamson, who averaged 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game during the preseason, was awarded the AP Player of the Year in a landslide after posting 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game in his freshman season at Duke.

The Pelicans are currently sitting in 14th place in the West with a record of 12-25, and they're obviously going to be overly cautious in their approach to Zion's return. That said, it certainly seems as though it won't be long now before he's back on the floor.