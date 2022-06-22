Zion Williamson has had some injury problems ever since coming into the NBA, however, he has never let it get in the way of pursuing other big endeavors. For instance, Zion has his own signature shoe with Jordan Brand, and today, the Jordan Zion 2 hit store shelves. This brand new sneaker is dropping in a very unique colorway called "Voodoo" which pays homage to some of the culture one would find while taking a stroll throughout New Orleans.

In an Instagram post today, Williamson dropped a bombshell on sneakerheads as he revealed that the "Voodoo" colorway would be coming to the Air Jordan 1 Low. As you can see in the post below, this shoe will contain the green and brown DIY aesthetic of the Jordan Zion 2 version. The shoe is meant to look like a voodoo doll and this Air Jordan 1 Low certainly accomplishes that task. "Dedicated to the city of New Orleans, The #Zion2 ‘Voodoo’ is available now. You gotta stay tuned for that AJ1 low though," Zion wrote.

Based on Zion's statement, it is clear that it could be a while before this AJ1 Low actually gets a release date. With that being said, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.



