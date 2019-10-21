Zion Williamson had the entire NBA world captivated during the preseason as he averaged over 23 points per game and came through with his signature dunks every time he stepped onto the court. Last week, fans waited with bated breath as it was revealed Williamson would have to miss the first few weeks of the NBA season with a knee injury. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the outlook for Zion has gotten considerably worse as it was reported that he underwent surgery on a torn meniscus today.

For many fans, the announcement of surgery was unexpected, especially with Woj reporting that Williamson will have to miss six to eight weeks. The young star is injury prone at his size and it seems like the New Orleans Pelicans don't want to take any chances with him.

This will come as devasting news to not only Zion and the Pelicans but the NBA as a whole, as well. Williamson is a huge draw for the league and having him gone for two months will certainly hinder opportunities for both development and highlights. Hopefully, Zion is able to make a quick recovery and have a prosperous career that won't be held back by constant ailments.